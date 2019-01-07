Business owner's delight as she is reunited with lost engagement ring thanks to the power of the press

A delighted business owner has been reunited with her engagement ring, which she lost while out shopping just before Christmas, thanks to the power of the press!

Sam Winstanley lost the distinctive white gold ring while searching for last minute gifts in Clitheroe town centre on the Saturday before Christmas.

An appeal on her own facebook page was shared around 190 times but Sam had resigned herself to never seeing the precious ring again when there was no news of it.

But her devastation turned to delight when the ring was located within a couple of hours of the story appearing on the Burnley Express, Clitheroe Advertiser and Pendle Today websites.

For Deanna Hall, who found the ring, saw the story on the Clitheroe Advertiser website and went straight down to Clitheroe based Megabites of Cumbria, the sandwich shop that Sam owns with her sister, Katie to hand it over in person.

Sam, who tied the knot with her husband, Michael McIntyre in 2011, said: "I was so overwhelmed I just cried, I really couldn't believe.

"I am so grateful to the lady who found it and also the Advertiser for running the story."

Good Samaritan Deanna found the ring in W H Smith in Clitheroe, one of the shops Sam had visited on her pit stop shopping trip.

She had tried a number of times to take the ring to the police station but was unable to do so as it was closed.

Sam said: "When she saw the story on the Advertiser website she knew it was my ring and she came straight down.

"She had even cleaned it for me and kept it in a little bag."