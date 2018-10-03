Business First Burnley Food Festival raises £340 for Pendleside Hospice

Offering everything from chocolate bouquet prizes on the tombola to homemade curries, Business First Burnley have raised more than £340 at their food festival last week as part of their Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge.



Taking place in the Business First centre's reception on September 27th, the festival saw dozens of people head down to pick up a pie or cupcake, enter the tombola, and make a donation to Pendleside Hospice, with all the stalls on site donation a portion from each sale towards the hospice and contributing towards the grand total of £344.32.

The event was raising funds for Pendleside Hospice.

"We had cake jars, heated hot chocolate with marshmallows, rocky road, pies, and curry," said Michael Woodvine, Burnley Centre Manager, with Business First's corporate challenge's fundraising total currently standing at £1331.31. "We also did a tombola, which some people were extremely happy with when they won the chocolate bouquets!

"Business First and I are really passionate about giving back to the community, and what a better way than today: raising money for our local charity who are helping people day in day out," Michael added. "The event ran really smoothly; this is our first ever corporate challenge, and I am sure that we will be doing this again for many more years to come."

To make a donation to Business First's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, head to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/businessfirst.