Burst pipe cuts off supply to Burnley town centre

A "huge" burst pipe in Burnley town centre has caused havoc, with a number of establishments including Burnley Mechanics, Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury's all apparently affected.

Having originally resulted in a road closure at the junction of Finsley Gate and Parker Lane, the burst pipe has not only impacted traffic's ability to get in and out of Burnley, but cut off supply to a number of retail stores as well as forcing Burnley Mechanics to cancel a noon performance of The Snow Queen.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this had caused we unfortunately cannot operate without water along with the other businesses in the town centre that have been affected," read a comment from Burnley Mechanics, who have since announced that the 4.30pm performance will go ahead as planned.

Having occurred last night, the incident has had a widespread impact on a range of businesses in the town centre, with United Utilities working hard to restore supply and address the issue as soon as possible.