The oldest Italian restaurant in Burnley has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although not named in marketing materials seen on Rightmove, pictures reveal Aldo Due in Bank Parade is being offered for £195,000 by agents Ernest Wilson and Co.

They call it a “superbly appointed Italian restaurant which trades on an enviable reputation and which is only offered for sale due to our client’s impending retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldo Due, Burnley, for sale | Google/Rightmove/Ernest Wilson & Co

The business currently trades on part time hours over a four day week (18 hours per week), and turns over £2,500 weekly. The agent states this offers a new owner “the opportunity to extend the hours to more industry standard and substantially increase turnover and profitability. “

The restaurant has been family-run since 1998, offering a range of authentic Italian dishes as well as vintage wines. It has layby parking opposite which is unrestricted from 5pm and can cater for up to 80 diners. There’s a basement, fitted bar, coffee station, commercial kitchen with an array of catering equipment and extraction system, prep room and pot wash, dry store and further store with walk-in cold room.