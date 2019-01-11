Burnley Youth Bus announces new timetable of sessions for young people

The new timetable has been announced for the Burnley Space Youth Bus.

The bus, which is kitted out with computers, resources and advice for young people between the ages of seven and 20, will be at Brent Street on Wednesdays and Burnley Wood on Thursdays from 5-30pm top 9-30pm and Fridays at Queen Street Mill from 6pm to 10pm.

These sessions will run up until Friday, February 8th.

Inside the bus there are computers with wifi, Xboxes, PS4s, an iMac, iPad, TV/DVD and lots of games and resources for young people, aged between six and 20 years old, to use.

Staff are also on hand to offer advice and support on a range of topics and issues including homework, CVs, job applications and emotional health and wellbeing.