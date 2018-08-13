Burnley Wood PACT meetings still going strong

Residents of Burnley Wood have been urged to continue attending Police and Community Together (PACT) meetings in the area to air their concerns.



The Burnley Express reported last week that ward councillors Christine White and Jeff Sumner had arranged open surgeries for Burnley Wood residents to attend in light of "decreasing numbers of PACT meetings".

However, Mr Phil Chamberlain who organises PACT meetings in Burnley Wood, contacted the Express to say they are still going ahead as normal.

The meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month at the community centre, Springfield Road, at 10-30am.

Mr Chamberlain said: "We would urge anyone with concerns in Burnley Wood to still attend these meetings. We are looking to alternate the morning meetings with evening ones in the future. I have been assured by PCSO Chris Jackson, the community support officer for our area, that the meetings will continue.

"If for whatever reason the police cannot attend these meetings, we can still pass on people's queries to them."

For further information people should ring Karen Heseltine on 07712 581 767.