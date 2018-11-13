Burnley Wood Community Centre utilised as evacuation point

Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road has been opened up to residents as five streets remain closed as bomb squad officers search a house in Dall Street.



A 100m cordon has been set up around the property at which a 30-year-old Burnley man was arrested this morning.

The streets that are affected are Hollingreave Road, Dall Street, Reed Street, Parkinson Street and Brunswick Street.

Extra officers have been drafted in from around the county to assist with the ongoing operation.

Community centre manager Karen Heseltine said: "There is a real community spirit in Burnley Wood. Everyone has mucked in to help. A lot of elderly people have come in to the centre who have been evacuated. We have been making brews to keep people warm and comfortable."