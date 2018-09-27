Burnley woman's Macmillan Coffee Morning raising for "wonderful" nurses

After originally being given the all-clear from breast cancer only to have another flare-up in her liver, a Burnley woman is organising a Macmillan Coffee Morning to give back to the "wonderful" nurses who have helped her.



Originally diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2016, Heather Clough underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy and managed to overcome a disease which kills around 12,000 people annually, prompting her and her beloved husband, John, to give "a sigh of relief."

In June of this year, however, Heather was admitted to Blackburn Royal Hospital with severe pain under her right rib, and after a CT scan, it was revealed that she had legions in her liver and that more treatment awaited her.

"John and myself were devastated - John is my rock and best friend and is always by side when I need him; we wanted to grow older together," said Heather, who is now undergoing further chemotherapy and has been inspired to give something back by organising her own Macmillan Coffee Morning at Brierfield Social Club on September 29th.

"The Macmillan nurses have been so wonderful; I decided to send for a pack for the coffee morning," Heather added. "I've had lots of help organising it from close friends, and am hoping it's going to be a great morning. I'm sure it will.

"A great big thank you for everyone who's involved," she continued. "We're looking forward to seeing lots of friends and hopefully raise some more funds; I've set a target of £250."

To make a donation, head to Heather and John's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heather-clough1?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Heather-Clough1&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=5eDy4EGbK