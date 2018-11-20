Burnley woman's last animal charity sale at the Woodman Inn after 30 years

A Burnley woman is hosting her last sale in aid of animal charities at the Woodman Inn, after 30 years of fund-raising.

Audrey Bates (83) will sell a treasure trove of new items, including gifts, Christmas cards and jewellery this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3-30pm at the pub on Todmorden Road.

Kind-hearted Audrey has raised more than £32,000 for 18 animal charities at home and abroad for the last three decades. But this will be her last sale due to health reasons.

She said: "I'd like to have raised a bit more but I need to slow down now and focus on my health. I appreciate all the wonderful help people have given me over the years."

The event will also include a tombola.

She added: "I've had pets all my life and I've always tried to help fight against animal cruelty and support their welfare. Even flies and spiders are God's creatures.

"I have a rescue cat now called Baby and she's a love. She's a real treasure."