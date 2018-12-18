Burnley woman's 'dream' Thanksgiving proposal at historic New York landmark

A former Burnley woman has enjoyed a "dream" Thanksgiving proposal by her fiance at a historic landmark tower in the Big Apple.

Morgan Driver became engaged to Matthew Torbitt on November 21st, the day before Thanksgiving, at the top of the iconic Rockefeller Centre, which boasts breath-taking views over New York City.

Matthew (27) had picked out Morgan’s favourite place in the world for his sunset proposal, where crowds of tourists took photographs and cheered for the happy couple.

He’d even asked another tourist to take a photo of them against the skyline and secretly set the camera to record as Matthew got down on one knee.

Morgan (22) said: “It was an amazing experience. I wasn’t expecting it so I was a bit in shock! I was speechless so we had a hug and a cry.

“When we booked the holiday a year ago, I’d joke that he better propose to me at the top of Rockefeller and he’d say, ‘Yeah right.’

“Looking back there were clues but at the time I didn’t suspect a thing, and after the initial shock I was really excited.

“It was nice because a lot of people were coming over to congratulate us. It felt like a dream!”

Morgan’s mum, Joanne, who works at Barden Primary School, encouraged Matthew to pick the Rockefeller.

“My mum was really excited and was ringing me all day to ask how my day had been,” added Morgan, who now lives and works in Manchester as a merchandiser at Zara.

“She sent the video of the proposal to everyone she knew and I had messages from people she worked with.

“When we first met, Matthew wasn’t a romantic but I’d told my mum if anyone ever proposes to me I hoped it would be at the Rockefeller.”

The couple met online in October 2017 and quickly fell in love, moving in together just two months later.

Straightaway Matthew, formerly of Stockport, knew Morgan was the girl for him, buying the ring a few months after meeting her.

The couple are currently in a long-distance relationship, as Matthew has moved to Peterborough to work for an MP.