Burnley woman died from accidental drug overdose

A Burnley woman who had battled a drug addiction for several years died from an accidental overdose.

An inquest at Burnley Coroner's Court heard how Shelley Conway (37) was found dead on the settee in the front room of her former partner James Brennan on the morning of July 26th last year.

Miss Conway, of Chestnut Rise, had spent the night at Mr Brennan's flat in Springfield Bank, Burnley.

Mr Brennan told the inquest that Miss Conway had appeared 'tipsy', which he believed to have been caused by alcohol, when she arrived at his flat earlier that evening.

The pair, who had recently broken up, had met at the drug addiction help group Inspire.

Toxicology tests taken at the post-mortem examination showed that there were fatal levels of methadone in Miss Conway's system, as well as levels of mirtazapine, diazepma and heroin.

She died as a result of drug toxicity.

Det. Sgt John McNamara, of Blackburn CID, said that police were called to attend the scene of the death as a matter of routine in cases of sudden or unexpected deaths. He told the inquest how he had found evidence of drug use near to Miss Conway's body, and no evidence of suspicious circumstances.

East Lancashire Coroner Mr Richard Taylor recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.