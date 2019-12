A 55- year-old woman admitted being drunk and disorderly on Manchester Road, Burnley, on November 28th.

Julie Shankland also owned up to being in breach of an 18-month conditional discharge, imposed in October, for being drunk and disorderly and possessing cannabis.

The defendant, of Angle Street, Burnley, was fined £60, with a £32 victim surcharge when she appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court.