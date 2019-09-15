Burnley wins a share of £18.5M from the Government to breathe new life into town's empty buildings

Burnley has been named as one of 69 towns and cities in the UK to receive a slice of £95M from the Government to fund projects aimed breathing new life into empty buildings.

Burnley is among 14 towns that will share the £18.7M allocated to the North West.

The money will be put towards turning unused buildings into shops, houses and community centres.

The largest slice of the funds will go to The Midlands with £21.1m going on projects including £2m for a project in Coventry's ancient shopping street, The Burges.

Up to £2m will also go to Stoke-on-Trent to redevelop vacant buildings within its conservation area, with a focus on creating more homes.

Elsewhere, London and the South East will receive £14.3m, with £2m set to be spent in Tottenham to restore the historic shop-fronts on the high street after parts of it were set ablaze during the 2011 nationwide riots.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said: "It is right that we ensure these buildings are preserved for future generations but it is important that we make them work for the modern world."

Other towns in the North West who will receive a slice of the cash include: Bacup, Barrow in Furness, Blackpool, Chester, Fleetwood, Kirkham, Lancaster Maryport, Cumbria, Ormskirk, Prescot, Stalybridge, Tyldesley, Greater Manchester and Wigan town centre