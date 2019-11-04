Burnley wedding company nominated for top award

A Burnley based company, that specialises in finishing touches to make a bride and groom's wedding day perfect, has been nominated for a top award.

La Touche Finale – Candy Cart Hire and Event Decor has been shortlisted in the Event Decorator of the year category in the fourth English Wedding Awards.

Husband and wife team Damian and Lianne Bruce will find out if they have won at the black tie awards night on Tuesday, November 19th at the The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

The couple will be among hundreds of top wedding specialists and establishments eligible to be recognised for their impeccable work.

Lianne said: "We are really excited to have been nominated for our very first award and want to thank all of our

lovely customers who voted for us.

" It really means the world."

The awards aim to reward those within the eclectic wedding industry who help to make a couple's most special day of their lives one to remember. It is also a platform for them to showcase their services.

A spokesperson for The English Wedding Awards said: “These awards are an exclusive celebration dedicated to those who work tirelessly to make our dream day as perfect as possible.

"They also seek to recognise everyone in this sector that has shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.

“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests at The English Wedding Awards 2019 and celebrate the winners with them.”