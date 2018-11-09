Burnley web design firm raises £2,500 to land gong at Pendleside Hospice awards

Having raised over £2,500 as part of their Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, an employee at a Burnley-based web and graphic design studio has been named Woman of the Year for her stellar dedication to fundraising.



Kayleigh James, a graphic designer at Root Fifty Two, claimed the prestigious title at the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge Awards having shown incredible organisational skills and determination to help her company raise thousands of pounds in what was their first year taking part in the corporate challenge, which raised a grand total of £157,036.

Joining thousands of leading East Lancashire professionals at the awards ceremony on November 2nd at Burnley Mechanics, R52 was also shortlisted for three other awards: Digital Marketing, Most Innovative Idea, and Best Newcomer, while their junior marketing executive, Rhyse Hines, was himself shortlisted for the Rising Star Award.

“Winning an award was an incredible way to celebrate our first ever corporate challenge," said director, Kimberley Thompson, with the company's fundraising total being £2,510. "We are always keen to raise money for Pendleside Hospice, a charity that’s close to so many of our hearts.

"To be involved during our tenth year in business as well as the hospice's 30th anniversary and on a year when such a huge total amount was raised, made it even more special," Kimberley added. "We’re also proud of our clients DRN for picking up the Best Fundraiser Award, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s challenge.”