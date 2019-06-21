Burnley walkers put their best feet forward for Pendle to Kendal charity hike

A team of walkers from two Burnley-based businesses put their best foot forward to raise money for Pendleside Hospice – a mission which took them from Pendle to Kendal no less!

The walkers, made up of employees from Chilleco UK Ltd and Boss Catering Equipment, decided on the 51-mile trek as their first fundraiser as team members of the hospice’s Corporate Challenge for 2019.

Jennifer James (34) who manages Chilleco and runs Boss Catering Equipment alongside MD Chris Clewes (54) – who also took on the walk – was the driving force behind the fundraiser which is almost twice the length of a standard marathon.

As the founder of Towneley Run Club, Jennifer also roped in fellow runners to join the walkers on the gruelling route, which took them from the reception of Pendleside Hospice to the Lake District and the front of Kendal’s town hall.

Jennifer said: “Towneley Run Club has people of all ages taking part, with our youngest being just eight years old to the most senior runner who is 66. The ultimate aim is for people to come along and run or walk at their own pace. It is about getting out and being active and improving your health.”

The running club blossomed after Jennifer started doing regular runs around Towneley Park with her 17-year-old son, Jack Jenkinson, to prepare him for joining the army.

Jack has now launched his army career so Jennifer enlisted her younger son Cameron and husband Chris (39) to join her on the walk.

Cameron was even been given special dispensation to have the day off from his studies at Burnley High School to take part.

Jennifer said: “This is the first year we’ve officially signed up for the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge and this is the first big fundraiser we’re hosting. We knew we wanted it to be a sponsored walk that would challenge everyone, so we picked a place that rhymed with Pendle and the rest is history!”

The walkers have set a fundraising target of £500 and are already well over half way to achieving it.

Christina Cope, Head of Corporate Fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, said: “A huge well done to the Pendle to Kendal walkers – to attempt this distance is incredible and it was great to wave them off from the front of the hospice.

“Chilleco and Boss Catering Equipment are a new team for this year’s Corporate Challenge, which officially launched at the start of June. It’s been really inspiring to hear about all the fundraising that’s in the pipeline over the summer months.”

To sponsor the Pendle to Kendal walkers, visit https://www.gofundme.com/pendle-to-kendal