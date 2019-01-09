Burnley volunteers get stuck into New Year litter pick to spruce up their town

Community spirited Burnley residents have been out in force to spruce up the area where they live.

A litter pick organised through the Friends of Ightenhill Park group resulted in volunteers collecting around 40 bags of rubbish.

Concentrating on Cornfield Grove off Padiham Road the litter pickers identified an area that has been used for fly tipping and they were able to clear the area of a huge amount of rubbish.

Volunteer and group member Ida Carmichael said: "We collected 25 bags of rubbish from the Cornfield Grove area alone."

The initiative was such a success a second litter pick has been organised for tomorrow and anyone who would like to help is asked to meet outside the garden centre on Ightenhill Park Lane at 9-15am. The Hag Wood area will be tackled and litter pickers and bags will be provided but volunteers are asked to wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Ida added: "If everyone across Burnley did something like this it would make such a difference and our town even better than it is now."