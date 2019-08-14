Burnley village hosts 61st annual flower show

Visitors flocked to the 61st annual Cliviger Flower and Handicrafts Show.

A highlight in the village calendar, the show attracted dozens of entries in several categories including fruit and flowers, vegetables, home-made cakes, arts and crafts and also children's classes.

Marie Heys, who is a former long standing committee member of Cliviger Village Hall, presented the prizes and talented Catherine Briggs swept the board winning a raft of accolades including the Mount Zion Salver for Cookery, the Massey Challenge Trophy for the person with the most points in the Show and the Cliviger Shield for the Cliviger resident gaining the most points in the Show.