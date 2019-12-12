Burnley VEKA staff braved the 'Turf Moor Sleepout' cold to raise money for homelessness charities

A cold November night saw 10 VEKA UK employees join the annual Turf Sleepout to raise funds and awareness for three regional charities tackling homelessness.

Fundraisers braved the low temperatures last month to sleep pitchside at the Burnley FC Ground for the benefit of Burnley FC in the Community, Emmaus Burnley, and SafeNet Domestic Abuse Service for Jane’s Place Women’s Refuge.

The VEKA team were thrilled to beat their fundraising target of £2,500, drumming up an impressive £3,320 (and counting).

This is the second consecutive year that VEKA UK marketing director Dawn Stockell has taken part, saying: “Last year, around 50 people joined in the first Turf Sleepout which occurred during Storm Callum.

"This year was slightly drier, but we definitely needed to wrap up in our warmest coats. Sixty-five people spent the night pitchside to raise funds to tackle homelessness, and together we raised over £25,000.

“What can I say - it was cold and uncomfortable! But that’s precisely the point, isn’t it? We were sponsored to do this for just one night, and it’s heartbreaking to think that people go through this every day.

"The homelessness statistics across the UK are extremely alarming, and the North-West is no exception. That’s why my colleagues and I were proud to come together and do our part to help three fantastic charities in the valuable work they do to combat this situation.

“VEKA also partnered with Burnley FC in the Community last year, supplying the windows needed for the new Burnley Community Kitchen and Foodbank. This is a cause we are proud to continue to support in its efforts to tackle a host of all-too familiar problems such as poverty, hunger and lack of understanding when it comes to diet and nutrition."

As well as running the food bank, the 2018/19 season saw Burnley FC in the Community support refugees, veterans, young carers, people living with disabilities, young offenders and children experiencing tough times with their mental health. They engaged with over 33,000 individuals and invested £3,599,807 into communities over the last year.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community, said: “Funds raised from the Sleepout event will be split equally between each charity, with Burnley FC in the Community using our share to support the most disadvantaged members of the community .”