Burnley Twininng Association bid bienvenue to canal visitors

Members of Burnley Twinning Association welcomed visitors to their information stall at Burnley’s Canal Festival.

Visitors to the festival learned how Burnley is twinned with a suburb of Paris, Vitry-sur-Seine.

Chairman of the twinning association Mr David Smith said: "Our members entertained visitors on Saturday with a fun introduction to the French language which caused lots of laughs and whetted people’s interest in our connection with Vitry.

"The stand was full of information about Burnley and Vitry and our members were able to provide pens, pencils, key rings, T-shirts, swimming bags and other goodies from Burnley and France to promote our international connection.

"For further information please go to our Facebook page or website."