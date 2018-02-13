Burnley trolley dash a runaway success

A charity trolley dash at Burnley’s Tesco store was a runaway success.

The event, which was organised by Burnley Cancer charity CARES and sponsored by Worsthorne Brewing Company, raised £600.

The lucky trolley dash winner was drawn from a raffle organised in the run up to the event. Colne man David Burton won the opportunity to fill up a trolley with as many goodies as possible in two minutes to the value of £150!

“I was delighted when I got the call from CARES to say I’d won the trolley dash,” said David. “I can’t remember the last time I won anything, it really gave me a lift.”

“We were delighted with the amount raised from the event,” said Natalie Bohane and Sharon Froggatt from CARES. “We’ve had lots of support from local businesses recently and the trolley dash event was no exception, with Worsthorne Brewery kindly sponsoring the value of the goods in the trolley and Tesco Community Champion Billie Jean supporting our event in our local Tesco Extra store. We really can’t thank them enough”.