Burnley travel agents lands honour

A Burnley travel agents has scooped a prestigious award.



At the Althams Travel annual Christmas party and awards night, the Burnley branch was presented with second place in the coveted Branch of the Year Award.

The award is made up of 46 different sections including sales performance and customer service.

Branch manager Avril Duckworth said: "This award has meant so much to my team and myself as our efforts and hard work has been recognised.

"I can say that I am very proud to be the manager of this winning branch."