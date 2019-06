Tiny tots in Burnley celebrated the Queen's birthday in true style.

They made their own special birthday card which was posted off to Buckingham Palace and while a magnificent Trooping of the Colour was held in London to celebrate Her Majesty's 93rd birthday, children at the Magical Tree Nursery held their afternoon tea to celebrate the big occasion.

The table is set for afternoon tea for the Queen's birthday at the Magical Tree Nursery.

Complete with cheese and cucumber sandwiches the youngsters even made their own crowns to wear for the occasion.