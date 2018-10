Burnley tot Reeva Astin is all ready for the spookiest night of the year.

The two-year-old cannot wait to go trick or treating for Hallowe'en tonight in her new spider costume.

She will be joined by her mum, Madison Astin and dad Ben Charlton and Reeva will be donning the costume again at the weekend to give her two big brothers a little scare.

*Are you all dressed up for Hallowe'en? Send your pictures to sue.plunkett@jpress.co.uk and we will publish the best ones.