Professional florist Debbie Davies is coming to Burnley later this year to give a demonstration.

An Evening with Debbie Davies has been organised by the Mayor of Burnley's consort's fund raising committee.

It will take place on Thursday, November 28th, at 7pm for 7-30pm and admission is by ticket only.

These are £15 including a light supper. Tickets are available from Ida Carmichael on 01282 423612 or 07732191791.