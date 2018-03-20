Burnley to host 100th anniversary parade for Royal Air Force

Burnley is set to witness a grand spectacle next month.

For the Royal Air Force 100th Anniversary Parade will take place on Sunday, April 8th.

The parade is due to form up in the William Thompson car park in the town centre and parade up to St Peter Church where a small service will take place.

The parade will see around 150 air cadets from Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale, Blackburn and Accrington squadrons led by a marching band.

Civic dignitatries and MPs will are expected to attend and take the salute.