Burnley thieves steal £100-worth of chocolate from Aldi

Police in Burnley are appealing for information regarding two men who stole over £100-worth of chocolate from Aldi.



The pair were captured on CCTV entering the branch of the German retail store on Active Way on August 22nd of this year, with police releasing their images after they made off with over £100-worth of chocolate without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Police are appealing for information on these two sweet-toothed suspects.

"The two males entered the store and stole over £100’s worth of chocolate and made no attempt to pay for the items," a statement from police read. "We are appealing for information on the two males shown in the image. If you recognise either of these males, please get in touch by calling us on 101 and quoting log number LC-20180822-1509. Many thanks."