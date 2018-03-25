Burnley Tesco smashes fundraising records with £50,000 grand total

A Burnley Tesco Extra has smashed their previous fundraising record with their grand total of £50,000 raised throughout the past 12 months.

Spearheaded by dedicated community champion Billie-Jean Horne, the team at the Tesco Extra on Centenary Way in Burnley has raised £50,256 since February last year for charities on a local and national level, beating previous year’s records by over £4,000.

“We’re over the moon to have raised even more money this past year than in previous year, I’d like to personally thank each and every person who gave even the smallest amount," said Billie-Jean. “It’s great to be able to offer our support to organisations in our local communities that are so worthy, including Pendleside Hospice, Burnley Football in the Community and many local schools.”

Tesco Extra in Burnley also has brand new community facilities available for groups to use on site free of charge, with groups that currently use the space including local magistrates and NHS groups, local Bee Society, and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

“We’re hoping to set up a ‘Knit and natter’ group in the near-future, for young and old to come together to pass along crafts and skills and prevent loneliness and isolation," said Billie-Jean on their Community Room. “It’s a fastastic space available for groups, and I’d like to encourage groups of all types to come and use the space, and of course we’ll be aiming to break fundraising records again in 2018!”

Mark Thomas, Tesco corporate affairs manager for the North of England, said: “Billie-Jean has once again demonstrated amazing community spirit and her ability to bring people together in fundraising for great causes."