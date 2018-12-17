Burnley teenager's impressive collection of war memorabilia sparked by gift of great grandfather's cherished medal

A gift of his great grandfather’s medal from World War Two ignited a passion for history in teenager Archie Vickers.

And since that day he has built up an impressive collection of World War memorabilia which includes head wear and artillery alongside medals he has picked up at special fairs and also on ebay.

Archie (15) a student at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley said: “I started the collection after my grandad, Peter Bartlett, gave me the medal that my great grandfather had won.

“I have German helmets, hats, replica bullets, a gas mask and obviously my great granddad’s medal.

“That is very precious, so that’s kept extremely safe.

“I have a real medal from World War One as well and that’s special also.”

History is Archie’s favourite subject and he has also visited battlefields in Belgium and France, a journey he found extremely emotional.

Archie’s schoolfriends had the opportunity to view some of his collection when he took it into school earlier this year as part of a special project on World War One for an Arts and Culture Week.

The week was timed to coincide with Remembrance Week and the centenary of the end of World War One.

But it looks like Archie may have to curb his collecting passion as his mum has now put a ban on any additions as it is becoming so big!