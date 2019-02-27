Burnley teenager in court after hurling herb crusher through a window in row over her mother

A teenager, who hurled a herb crusher through a woman’s window, got a new pane of glass delivered, a court heard.

Charlotte Angus of Imperial Court, Burnley, was arrested after the £100 attack, which was sparked by a row over her mum. She struck in front of several onlookers and police were called.

The 18-year -old, who is on employment and support allowance for people unable to work due to illness or disability, hurled abuse at officers after the 6.40pm trouble on White Street in Burnley, the town’s magistrates heard.

Miss Cathryn Fell, her solicitor, told the hearing Angus had been given a caution on condition she pay £100 compensation, but she had not been able to pay the money.

Miss Fell said that despite not being able to pay the £100 the defendant’s mother told the court they bought a window, delivered it to the address and someone was going to fit it within two weeks of the offence taking place.

Miss Fell told the hearing that the house occupant had then moved in what was known as a ‘moonlight flit’ and the window was never fitted.

She said:”They were being threatened for that compensation, as clearly the occupant would rather have the money than the window fitted.

“As it is a rented property the money should have gone to the landlord, who has lost out.”

Angus, who had no previous convictions and has not been in trouble since, admitted criminal damage on Sunday, July 1st.

She was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £105 in costs and victim surcharge.