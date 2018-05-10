Burnley teacher's mercy mission to Kenya

A languages teacher from Burnley is preparing to fly to Kenya as part of a project to share skills, resources and expertise with children.

Aurore Pasquier, who teaches French and Spanish at Blessed Trinity RC College, is joining six other teachers from the North West for the project, called "Mission Possible" in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

Aurore, who has taught at Blessed Trinity for two years, will go to Nairobi with six other teachers from the North West to share expertise and resources with the teachers and children of Dagoretti.

She has been fundraising with cake sales at the school and will also have a day where students will wear the colours of the Kenyan flag to raise funds for the 12-day trip which is at the end of May.

She said: "I am really excited.

."A group from Mission Possible went last year and implemented some things such as picking up on dyslexia and giving advice on teaching and we are returning to see how they are getting on.

"All the teachers have funded their flights, accommodation and vaccinations themselves so everything we raise will go to the children in Nairobi.

"We are also appealing for Lego, new underwear and socks, hats as well as toys, balloons and sweets to take with us.

"I can't wait. It will be an interesting experience and one I will relish."