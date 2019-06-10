Burnley teacher's marathon effort to raise awareness of charity devoted to preventing suicide in young people

Teacher Phil Park has completed a marathon for charity in memory of his sister.

Blessed Trinity RC College English teacher Phil has completed the Lakeland Trails Coniston Marathon to raise the grand total of £1,395.

The 27-year-old, who attended St Theodore's RC Secondary School, has taught at Blessed Trinity for four years.

Although he runs on a regular basis, it took six months of intensive training to hit marathon level for Phil, who was placed an impressive 26th out of 209 runners with a finishing time of four hours, 38 minutes on the 26.2 mile course.,

All the money raised will be donated to the charity PAPYRUS which is devoted to preventing suicide in young people.

Phil said: "I chose the charity PAPYRUS as I lost my sister to suicide 10 years ago and I wish to raise awareness as suicide is the biggest killer for people below the age of 35.”