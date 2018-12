A church drop-in centre was given a cash windfall to help the homeless and vulnerable at Christmas.

Staff from the Burnley Asda store presented Fr Roger Parker at St Catherine's Church with £953.

The money comes from the Local Impact Grant resource and will provide a Christmas dinner and present for the disadvantaged. It will also provide clothes and toiletries so they can take a shower at the church.

The church runs a drop in centre that is open to the vulnerable all year round.