Burnley superfast broadband coverage amongst UK's best

New figures have revealed that Burnley has one of the highest rates of superfast broadband coverage in the UK, with access for 99% of homes and businesses, well above the Government target of 95%.



The data, from independent broadband guide Think Broadband, shows that the median download speed in Burnley is 22Mbps, with some households enjoying 51Mbps at the faster end, and some struggling along with 7Mbps - under the minimum speed required for a decent connection.

Despite the area's widespread superfast coverage, hundreds of homes and businesses have still been left without superfast download speeds of more than 30Mbps, which are needed for multiple internet users and some streaming services, while many broadband users also find their experience doesn't live up to the advertised speed.

"The last few years have seen dramatic changes in the availability of superfast broadband across the UK, but for those still to see any improvements it won't feel like that at all," said Think Broadband editor Andrew Ferguson.

With more and more people requiring an Ofcom-rated superfast broadband speed of 30Mbps to download films, use multiple Netflix accounts, stream ultra-high definition videos, Skype, and play online games, research by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also found that access to superfast broadband improves the local economy, reduces unemployment, and increases productivity for businesses.

DCMS said that people with faster broadband also reported improved wellbeing compared to those without, and in March, the Government said that by 2020 everyone in the UK would have a legal right to request a decent broadband connection of 10Mbps for downloads and 1Mbps for uploads within a reasonable cost threshold.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "Although nine in 10 UK homes can get superfast broadband, too many people and small businesses still struggle to get a decent connection - particularly in rural communities.

"So we're implementing the Government's plan for a right to request decent broadband, and making it quicker and easier for companies to lay faster, more reliable, full-fibre broadband networks."

A DCMS official added: "Our ambition is to deliver a full fibre broadband future for Britain which will prioritise rural areas, and we've made reliable, affordable, high-speed broadband a legal right for everyone by 2020."