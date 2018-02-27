Burnley students top the podium at cross country event

A pair of fleet-footed Year 6 students at a Burnley primary school have shown the rest of the competition a clean set of heels after scooping first and second place in a cross country event held at Towneley Park.

Enjoying top spots on the podium after securing both gold and silver medals, St Joseph’s Park Hill School pupils Annie (who won the gold) and Amelia (who won silver) blew away the competition in the Burnley Schools Elite Cross Country race.

The girls competed against 122 other runners in the event, with another two St Joseph's girls also earning respectable finishes, with Olivia finishing in 14th and Eliza coming 24th, while George came 15th in the boys' race.

“We are a very small school and we have very talented pupils," said Headteacher, Mrs Annette Robinson. "Sport is a huge part of our curriculum provision. I am proud of the pupils’ achievements."