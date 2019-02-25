Burnley students sing with Tony Hadley at Manchester Arena Young Voices concert

A group of Burnley primary school children have taken their considerable vocal talents to one of the country's biggest stages, singing in the Young Voices choir at the Manchester Arena.

In an experience they will never forget, 21 Year 4, 5, and 6 pupils from Reedley Primary School got the chance to showcase their singing at the 21,000-capacity arena earlier this month in the latest of the Young Voices concerts, which are held annually in some of the UK's biggest cities and enabling children to participate in a major concert with a live band.

Taking to the spotlight with aplomb, the children sang with the legend Tony Hadley, Britain's Got Talent Golden Ticket winner Beau Dermott, and LaSharVu vocalist Sharlene Hector, whilst also showing off their dance moves alongside dance troupe Urban Strides, who taught the Burnley students some shapes.

"We are incredibly proud of our children and the diligence that they have shown in learning the song lyrics and the dance moves," said Mrs Gorrell, Deputy Headteacher and organiser of the school event, with the pupils having been practising lyrics and dance moves since October.

"The behaviour of our children at the Manchester Arena was impeccable and I know that we are all really excited to take part again next year," she added. "The teachers enjoyed performing as much as the children did!"