Burnley students honoured at inspiring awards evening

Thomas Whitham Sixth Form students had their achievements honoured at an unforgettable awards evening.

The annual event saw students both past and present, parents, governors and staff come together to recognise the class of 2018.

Speaker Andrew Henderson with Katie Larter, who received the Stuttard Scholarship for English Literature.

Guest speaker was Andrew Henderson who has been working closely with the sixth form to renew its approach to education.

The A-level specialist sixth form celebrated 90% of students achieving A* to C. and also saw a 100% Distinction* pass rate on all BTEC Double and triple awards; exceeding government targets.

On the night, students were awarded scholarships in recognition of their efforts and principal Zoe Emmett said: "We are lucky at Thomas Whitham to be able to award students with scholarships that have been bequeathed to the sixth form, allowing us to continue to support our students in their studies even after they have left.

"Students were recognised for their outstanding achievements in individual subjects as well as for contributions to the wider sixth form and community.

Speaker Andrew Henderson with (left to right) Daniel Kowalski, Katie Larter and Sana Khan.

"We believe strongly that education is about developing the whole person and recognise that in our students and it was fantastic to see how much they had matured in the time since they had left and how positive they were about the destinations they had chosen which included the universities of Lancaster, York, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol to name but a few, as well as apprenticeships and employment.

"Even though they have left us now for pastures new, they can always call themselves a Tommy and we look forward to hearing of their future successes."

On receiving his subject award for achievement in art, Callum Griffiths said: "Thank you for the award and for just making two years of my life the best."