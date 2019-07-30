Burnley students help to feed homeless with Church on Street ministry

Religious education classes took on a whole new meaning for students from a Burnley high school in the last weeks before they broke up for summer.

For they made and delivered food to the homeless and addicts in the community led by Pastor Mick Fleming of the Church on the Street ministry.

The ministry supports those marginalised by society and was delighted with the donations of sandwiches made and served by the pupils from Ridgewood Community High School.

Pastor Fleming started the ministry after his ordination in March and it is now booming.

The ministry has a regular church every Sunday at Burnley's Gannow Community Centre and is spreading its wings further afield with plans to partner with agencies in Rochdale, Blackburn, Preston and Fleetwood.

There is also a recovery church meeting held once a month in Burnley .

Pastor Fleming said: "Church on the street goes out with the intention to feed the homeless and addicted community.

"By doing this work we build connections with other groups to enhance our effectiveness.

"One of the group's is Ridgewood whose students practise their RE classes with us on the street providing the food they make themselves for the addicted community."

Church on the street also partners with drug rehabilitation centres who provide clients who are moving forward to help on a voluntary basis.

The ministry was borne out of Pastor Fleming's own addicted background.

Now in his ninth year of recovery he has experienced all aspects of life, including the wealth running his own business brought him, but also poverty.

After becoming sober he worked for drug and alcohol treatment services and graduated with a degree in Theology in 2017.