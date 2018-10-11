Burnley students get into the spirit of Diversity Day at football tournament

Around 70 young people from across Burnley celebrated Diversity Day competing in a football tournament.

Hosted at Blessed Trinity RC College's Spirit of Sport the event was organised by Building Bridges in Burnley with Burnley Football Club.

Player of the Match was Blessed Trinity’s year eight Oliver Hodgson while Diversity Champion, for showing an attitude of acceptance to others, was year seven Harry Jackson.

Both boys were presented with received medals and a t-shirt in assembly from Burnley mascot Bertie Bee and the Building Bridges team.

After the tournament, the students and their parents watched Burnley draw with Huddersfield in the Premier League, courtesy of Burnley Football Club.