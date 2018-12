Students from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College took to the stage at their community Christmas dinner.

Members of the public were treated to festive carols, dance and performances and the were also served food made by the hospitality students at the school.

Members of the choir rehearse for their part in the community Christmas dinner and concert staged by students at Blessed Trinity RC College.

The school also plans to distribute presents to the community this week before breaking up on Friday for the Christmas holiday.