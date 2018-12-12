Burnley students donate stacks of goodies to help victims of domestic abuse

Generous students have been collecting goodies to help make life bearable for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Pupils and staff at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College have several trolleyloads of items for Safenet.

They resolved to help after representatives from the charity went into school to speak about the work it does to help victims of domestic abuse.

RE curriculum leader Rachel Keighley said: “Our pupils where extremely generous.

“They have already collected a van full of donations and we have since collected another trolley full which will be delivered to SafeNet.”