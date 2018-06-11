Burnley students celebrate Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award

Almost 30 students from a Burnley school have celebrated completing their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, with the pupils embracing a range of activities and volunteering opportunities.

Requiring each student to complete a section on volunteering, physical activity, and skills for at least 3 months as well as a challenging two-day self-supported expedition, the DoE Bronze Award is not for the faint-hearted, as proved by the 29 Unity College students who excelled in completing the tasks and achieving the award.

As well as the students who have already passed, a further 39 Year 9 pupils from the school are working to get their qualification later this year and hoping to emulate the individual success stories from the school which include representing Lancashire at golf, supporting Junior Parkrun, performing at Burnley Youth Theatre, and organizing events around Burnley such as The Festival of Making.

"The students all showed dedication and determination to succeed over the course of the award, balancing the extra demands of the award alongside their studies," read a statement from the school.

"All of the students involved, have worked hard to achieve the award and some have started to work towards achieving the Silver award showing their dedication and motivation to be outstanding young people," it continued.