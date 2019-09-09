Burnley students are back in the classroom.....with mum and dad!

The summer holidays may be over but a group of students at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College are still spending time with their parents.

Thirteen students have their parents working at the school in various roles.

Year Seven Aaliyah Lawrence comes into school with her mum, Joe McCue, an assistant headteacher.

Aaliyah said: "“I do not mind, it makes it easy for lifts!"

Year seven Connie Baldwin’s dad Chris works as a teaching assistant and Harvey and Darcy Hudson’s mum is Science technician Debbie Hudson while Deputy Headteacher Deborah Williams has her son Jacob at Blessed Trinity.

Mia Hope’s mum is administration assistant Diane Hope while Rossi Fleming’s mum is teaching assistant Tania Fleming.

Phoebe and Annabel Bainbridge come into school with mum, English teacher Melanie Bainbridge, while Neil Stubbs, dad to Daisy, is the curriculum leader for PE.

Liam Carter’s mum Margaret is a receptionist while Sophie Benfold’s mum Sharon works in the college canteen,

Finally Hannah Daulton’s mum is teaching assistant Nicola Daulton.

Headteacher Richard Varey said: "It is unusual to have so many parents and their children at the school but it emphasises the strong education we provide and values we have at Blessed Trinity,