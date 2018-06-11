Burnley students are ambassadors for school and younger pupils

Year Nine students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley have been raising the aspirations of the younger students at the school.

A number of students attended training for RAIR - Raising Aspirations Inspiring Resilience - with Natasha Jonas and Neil Dans who are Youth Sport Trust Athlete mentors.

They have completed a series of sessions and created a presentation outlining their ideas and in September are becoming ambassadors on a new programme.

Student Jack Thompson said: "We have been on training sessions and attended video workshops as our role is to help raise aspirations of younger students.

"We want to be ambassadors at the school and this is a step along the way."