Burnley students aiming for the stars following Jodrell Bank trip

A group of Year 5 students at a Burnlay school have been turning their gazes to the stars on a visit to the world-renowned Jodrell Bank.

Enjoying a "wonderful" science day at the observatory in Cheshire, the students from Reedley Primary School took advantage of the trip to learn more about space and astronomy whilst also enjoying the unseasonably warm weather as well.

The pupils took part in a range of different science investigations and also got the chance to explore new aspects of space, taking a closer look at the enormous Lovell Telescope, prompting amazement when they realised they could actually receive data from it.