Burnley student turning his hobby into a career

For a 24-year-old from Burnley, going to the gym to exercise was initially just a hobby. Now it’s his career and he’s encouraging others thinking of going back into education to do the same.

Angus Hunter (24) works at the Fitness Evolution fitness centre at Burnley College as a gym instructor and personal trainer while he completes the final year of a degree in Sport and Exercise Science at UCLan in Preston after studying the first two years of his course at the university's bustling Burnley campus.

Extolling the virtues of getting back into education, whether full-time or part-time to fit around work or family commitments, Angus said: "If you're interested in a subject, why not study it? Give it a go, you'll benefit from all the knowledge and skills you pick up during the course and it could even lead to a new career, just like it has for me."

A former Public Services student at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, Angus completed a Themis Sport and Leisure Apprenticeship at Fitness Evolution before deciding to aim for the top with a degree course. He studies modules on nutrition, strength and conditioning, as well as complex theory work and assessing athletes' performances using a variety of technologies.

"I've always had an interest in sport - I play football, run, and do weight lifting in the gym - so turning it into my career seems to be the natural move," he said. "It's great to study something that you love. Doing my degree has really started to open doors for me and given me the confidence to tackle things I would never have thought possible."

Those returning to education at Burnley College come from all walks of life, with different interests and achievement levels, and with a range of courses on offer, there is sure to be one that sparks anyone's interest and which could lead to a whole new hobby or career.

