Burnley student's fundraising fashion show

A Burnley student has organised a fashion show to help her raise funds for an overseas volunteering project.

Thomas Whitham Sixth Form student union president Sana Khan is working with Project Trust and hopes to volunteer in Senegal when she leaves the campus.

Project Trust has 50 years’ experience of providing Gap Year opportunities for 17-19-year-old school leavers.

The TWSF Modest Fashion Show takes place in Room 101 on Thursday at 6-30pm. Tickets, sold on the door, are £2 for under 18s; £3.50 for 18+.

Refreshments will be available.