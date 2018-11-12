Burnley store workers' knitted tribute to war dead

Tesco colleagues at Burnley Extra store worked with the community to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflicts with a display of knitted poppies.

What started out as a group learning how to knit in the store’s community room led to the idea of paying tribute in the run up to Remembrance Day as members of the Royal British Legion sell poppies in store.

Billie-Jean Horne, Community Champion at the Burnley Extra, said: “I thought what better way to welcome the British Legion into store and show our respect than to create a poppy garden to line the front of store.

“We soon realised it was too big for just us few, so I reached out to my contacts for help and the support was phenomenal. Colleagues, customers and community all got behind it knitting poppies and red and black socks to cover the posts outside the store.

“Everyone is so proud to be a part of it.”

Store manager Caroline O'Hanlon said: “It has been lovely to speak to veterans of all ages, speaking of how moved they have been.”

The poppies are on display outside the store from 7am to 4pm. The store’s Facebook page 'Tesco Burnley Extra Community’ shared pics from the display and received a fantastic reaction from the local community.

Colleagues at the store have also made two knitted wreaths one of which was placed at the cenotaph on Rememberance Sunday at Townley Park.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are trying to find a home for the other wreath in a local chapel.