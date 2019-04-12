Burnley store to champion Pendle Hospice next year with fund-raising mission

A Burnley store has announced plans to help raise money for Pendleside Hospice next year.

Wynsors World of Shoes in Burnley has named the hospice as its new fund-raising partner, after relaunching its charity initiative.

The footwear retailer chose this charity as its staff wish to help people on their doorstep.

Christina Cope, head of corporate fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, said: “We are thrilled that the Burnley store has chosen to partner with us. It's great to see a local retailer supporting our hospice as our work plays a huge part in many people’s lives in the area. We look forward to seeing what the partnership brings.”