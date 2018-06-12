Burnley store to champion MND Care Centre with bumper bag-packing bid

A Burnley shop will host a bag-packing event as part of a year-long mission to raise money for charity.

Fund-raisers will bag pack for customers at M&S on Saturday and hold a raffle stall offering fabulous prizes, sweets and balloons for children.

It will be the first in a series of events held throughout the year at M&S Burnley to support Lancashire and South Cumbria's Motor Neurone Disease Care and Research Centre.

The charity offers help and care to people living with MND and their families in the Lancashire and South Cumbria area.

MND is a neurological condition which affects speech, movement, swallowing and breathing, and is ultimately fatal. As it progresses rapidly, the team provides outreach visits to patients at their homes or in the community. They encourage end of life care planning and work closely with a research department

For information contact Julie Sala or Pauline Callagher on 01772 522545.